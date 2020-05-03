Cortland Associates Inc. MO Raises Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 215.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,533 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for about 6.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned approximately 0.07% of Global Payments worth $32,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,408,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,799,000 after buying an additional 109,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,323,000 after buying an additional 158,819 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,761,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,444,000 after acquiring an additional 58,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Global Payments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,903,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,670,000 after buying an additional 24,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,883,000 after purchasing an additional 223,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $88,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,162.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GPN traded down $4.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.64. 1,115,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,335. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.37 and a 200 day moving average of $174.32. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.49, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. TheStreet cut Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

