Cortland Associates Inc. MO Takes $18.30 Million Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 451,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,297,000. JD.Com accounts for about 3.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in JD.Com during the first quarter worth $470,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new position in JD.Com during the first quarter worth $1,143,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter valued at about $451,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.38. 13,094,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,527,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.89. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $47.98.
Several research firms recently weighed in on JD. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.48.
JD.Com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
