Cortland Associates Inc. MO Takes $18.30 Million Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 451,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,297,000. JD.Com accounts for about 3.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of JD.Com by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 150,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in JD.Com during the first quarter worth $470,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new position in JD.Com during the first quarter worth $1,143,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter valued at about $451,000. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.38. 13,094,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,527,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.89. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $47.98.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JD. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.48.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

