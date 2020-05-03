Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,588. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.