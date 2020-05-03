Crossamerica Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:CAPL)

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th.

Crossamerica Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years. Crossamerica Partners has a payout ratio of 280.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Crossamerica Partners to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 512.2%.

Get Crossamerica Partners alerts:

Crossamerica Partners stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. Crossamerica Partners has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $475.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 2.24.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $512.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mickey Kim purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $28,192.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,531 shares in the company, valued at $119,423.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keenan D. Lynch purchased 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,223.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,145 shares of company stock valued at $197,121 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Crossamerica Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Crossamerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossamerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.