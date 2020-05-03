CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 460,781 shares during the quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,838,162,000 after acquiring an additional 444,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,384,017,000 after acquiring an additional 337,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after acquiring an additional 220,868 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $59.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,575,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,055,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

