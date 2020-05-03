DAD Trading 17% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. DAD has a market capitalization of $14.27 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAD has traded 17% higher against the dollar. One DAD token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002416 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00047139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.43 or 0.04203342 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00059688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035408 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011274 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011274 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008698 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,452,990 tokens. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAD is dad.one

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

