Dana (NYSE:DAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

DAN traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. 2,766,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,184. Dana has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAN. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

