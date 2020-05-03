Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,187 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 10.9% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned 0.06% of Danaher worth $57,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,124,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,656. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $170.64. The stock has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.88 and its 200-day moving average is $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,725.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,561,184.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,547 shares of company stock worth $13,807,761. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

