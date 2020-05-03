Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $727,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BosValen Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd now owns 109,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DQ. ValuEngine downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Daqo New Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

NYSE:DQ traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,356. The company has a market cap of $564.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.86. Daqo New Energy Corp has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $81.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $118.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

