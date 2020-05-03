Datacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.00 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $14,083.95 and $14.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003751 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000490 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000736 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00049432 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

