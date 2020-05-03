Davis Rea LTD. Acquires 1,510 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 37.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,314,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,109,000 after buying an additional 417,995 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,119,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,551,000 after buying an additional 177,664 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,700,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,529,000 after buying an additional 143,250 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,540,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,066,000 after buying an additional 234,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,535,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,346,000 after buying an additional 1,110,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.82. 4,789,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,174,184. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.34 and its 200 day moving average is $278.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

