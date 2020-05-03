Davis Rea LTD. Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Country Trust Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $7.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.51. 3,526,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,870. The company has a market capitalization of $277.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

