Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at SVB Leerink

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.93.

DCPH stock traded down $5.61 on Wednesday, hitting $52.37. 663,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,391. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $71.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18). Equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $1,031,845.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,845.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $2,817,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,542 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,890 in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,372,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 496.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,677,000 after acquiring an additional 758,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after acquiring an additional 281,008 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 591,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,786,000 after acquiring an additional 258,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 217,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

