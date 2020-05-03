Deutsche Bank Trims Centene (NYSE:CNC) Target Price to $80.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Centene from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,449,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,475. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Centene will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $2,321,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,686 shares of company stock worth $5,791,263. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Centene by 2,003.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 135,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 129,014 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 1.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 187,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 15.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth $146,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.