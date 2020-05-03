Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Position Reduced by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,576 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. TheStreet lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,150,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,838,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 3.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

