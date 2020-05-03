Digital Gold Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $624,682.02 and $24.38 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digital Gold has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for $54.11 or 0.00609919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.33 or 0.02337122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00192717 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00064110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00041569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 17,190 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,545 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage . The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.