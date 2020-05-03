Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.81.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.37. 6,675,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,864,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.85. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,493,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.