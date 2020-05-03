DREP (DREP) One Day Volume Tops $104,237.00

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. DREP has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $104,237.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DREP has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.67 or 0.02337583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00192722 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00064115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00041642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.