Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.11-5.23 for the period.

NYSE EGP opened at $102.27 on Friday. Eastgroup Properties has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $142.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average of $125.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.69). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a hold rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

