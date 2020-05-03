Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $88.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastgroup Properties updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.11-5.23 EPS.

NYSE EGP traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.27. 436,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,563. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.98. Eastgroup Properties has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $142.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.24%.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

