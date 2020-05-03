Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,206,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 3.8% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Ecolab worth $343,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,891.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,313 shares of company stock valued at $54,115,675 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra upped their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

ECL stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.00. 1,356,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,101. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.64. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

