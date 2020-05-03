Edge Price Reaches $0.0158 on Exchanges (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Edge has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. Edge has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $901.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edge token can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, FCoin and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00047139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.43 or 0.04203342 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00059688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035408 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011274 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011274 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008698 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

Edge (CRYPTO:DADI) is a token. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Edge's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en.

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io, KuCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

