Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

NYSE:EME traded down $3.90 on Friday, reaching $59.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,610. Emcor Group has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $93.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

EME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson lowered Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other Emcor Group news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 1,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

