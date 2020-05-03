ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ENGGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,035. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.