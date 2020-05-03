EnterCoin Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One EnterCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $9,619.73 and approximately $1.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.66 or 0.04155679 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00059887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035369 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011290 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008733 BTC.

About EnterCoin

ENTRC is a token. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,191,174 tokens. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

