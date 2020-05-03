EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Reduced by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,440 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,071,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383,669 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,968,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,599,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,201,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,362,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,632,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,393,143,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,043,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $840,942,000 after purchasing an additional 118,842 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Cfra cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,699,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,782,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $96.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

