EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVOP. ValuEngine downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on EVO Payments from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on EVO Payments from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Shares of EVOP stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 342,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.54. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $160.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.71 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $110,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $441,465 in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in EVO Payments by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in EVO Payments by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.