Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 46,331 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 953.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 34,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $29,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AQUA traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,471. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $346.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.64 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.11%. Analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

