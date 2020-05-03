Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exterran to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

EXTN stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 318,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,595. Exterran has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $224.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $272.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.20 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exterran will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Goodyear bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $465,539.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc bought 547,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $3,909,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,650,436 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,709. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 101.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 18.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

