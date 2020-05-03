FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,618 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in FedEx by 207.8% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 27,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 8.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 16.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 45.5% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Stephens cut their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.61.

In other news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock traded down $8.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.20. 3,140,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,612. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $190.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

