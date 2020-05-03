Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.29. 2,579,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,243. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.23. The company has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 136.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

