Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 18.30%.

FISI traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,721. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52.

In other news, Director Robert M. Glaser purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $41,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $420,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FISI. TheStreet downgraded Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

