FireEye’s (FEYE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their hold rating on shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the information security company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FireEye from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.72.

FEYE stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.46. 4,445,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,006. FireEye has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the first quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in FireEye by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FireEye by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

