First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FCNCA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of FCNCA traded down $17.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.02. The stock had a trading volume of 35,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,499. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $276.08 and a 1 year high of $542.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $327.62 and its 200 day moving average is $465.45.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $43,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 554,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,922,510.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,445,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

