First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FCNCA. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $17.98 on Wednesday, hitting $364.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,499. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.45. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $276.08 and a one year high of $542.12.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 554,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,922,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 46.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

