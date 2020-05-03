First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Given Sell Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their sell rating on shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on THFF. ValuEngine cut First Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised First Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

THFF stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,794. The company has a market cap of $488.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day moving average is $40.97.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 25.97%. Analysts expect that First Financial will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Gibson bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $235,650.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,150 shares of company stock worth $258,950. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Financial by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in First Financial in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

