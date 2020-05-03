First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million.

Shares of FIBK traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.83. 413,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,295. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.17. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In related news, EVP Russell A. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,957. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

