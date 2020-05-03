First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Announces Earnings Results

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $182.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

Shares of FMBI stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.49. 787,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,647. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

