First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $182.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.33 million.

FMBI stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.49. 787,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,647. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.33. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

