First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $182.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.33 million.

FMBI stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 787,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,647. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.33. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

