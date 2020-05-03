Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank trimmed its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $100.25. 2,984,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,916. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

