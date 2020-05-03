Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FSCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Forescout Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forescout Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Forescout Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.92. 3,653,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,542. Forescout Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $212,753.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,889,350.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $164,562.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,699. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSCT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 846,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,100,000 after buying an additional 36,696 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 563.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

