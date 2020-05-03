Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. decreased its holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Fortis accounts for about 3.0% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis during the first quarter worth $65,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Fortis during the first quarter worth $321,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 8.5% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 80,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,624,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,154,000 after acquiring an additional 56,961 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.55. 335,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,186. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3593 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

