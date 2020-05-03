Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forward Air had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Forward Air stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. 204,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,298. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.61. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FWRD. Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens dropped their price target on Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

