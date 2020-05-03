Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FLGT. ValuEngine raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 284,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.96. The firm has a market cap of $367.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1,596.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. Fulgent Genetics had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $87,213,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 771.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 550,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 487,084 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 213,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 90,415 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 196,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 104,647 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,108,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

