G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

GFSZY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of G4S/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut shares of G4S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

GFSZY stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. G4S/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

