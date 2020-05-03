GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GLOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Pareto Securities raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. GasLog Partners LP Unit currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,815. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 3.52.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($2.86). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a negative net margin of 12.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 454,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after buying an additional 122,831 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 60,138.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 203,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 203,269 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,839,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

