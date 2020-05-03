General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.72 Billion

Equities research analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report sales of $4.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.57 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $17.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.17 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.59 billion to $16.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Cfra raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

General Mills stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.58. 2,606,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,639. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Mills has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $61.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,451,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 45,555 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 692,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,173,000 after buying an additional 151,187 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.