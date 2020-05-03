Genesis Vision (GVT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $155,226.00

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00009682 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, Binance and Ovis. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $155,226.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.67 or 0.02337583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00192722 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00064115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00041642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Hotbit, Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

