Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce $212.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.28 million and the highest is $227.40 million. Gentherm reported sales of $257.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $842.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $776.91 million to $904.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $981.65 million, with estimates ranging from $919.73 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THRM. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.01. 156,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,827. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.39. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gentherm by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

